Rakesh Roshan shares fam-jam pic from his 75th bday celebrations featuring Hrithik, Saba Azad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 : Veteran film director Rakesh Roshan on Friday turned 75.

He marked his special day by celebrating it with his family.

Taking to Instagram, Rakesh dropped a fam-jam picture featuring his son Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad.

In the image, we can also see Rakesh Roshan's wife Pinky Roshan, music composer Rajesh Roshan and his daughter-actor Pashmina Roshan.

Rakesh Roshan looked extremely happy as he raised a toast.

"Dear Family, thank you for the amazing 75th birthday celebration. Your love made it truly special!," he captioned the post.

Rakesh has acted in films like 'Khubsoorat' (1980) with Rekha and 'Kaamchor' (1982) with Jaya Prada. He made his directorial debut with 'Khudgarz' (1987).

He went to direct movies such as 'Khoon Bhari Maang' (1988), 'Karan Arjun' (1995) and the Shahrukh Khan starrer- 'Koyla' (1997).

Rakesh also worked with his son Hrithik Rosan in films like 'Koi...Mil Gaya', 'Krrish' series.

In one of the old interviews of ANI, Rakesh's son Hrithik opened up about how he resonated with the character of Rohit in 'Koi...Mil Gaya'

He took a stroll down memory lane and shared that he had faced a lot of bullying as a child like his character in the film.

"I related with Rohit's character completely. Growing up, I was bullied due to my stutter. On days I wouldn't want to go to school and I would cry to my mother. In fact, the scene where Rohit's scooty is broken by Raj and his friends actually happened to me in real life. I had a BMX cycle that was my most treasured possession as a child. My cycle was broken by some senior boys, and I was heartbroken. The vulnerability that was required for Rohit's character, life had already given me through my personal experiences," Hrithik told ANI.

The film also starred Preity Zinta.

