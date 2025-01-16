Rakesh Roshan shares monochromatic picture from upcoming documentary ‘The Roshans’

Mumbai, Jan 16 Director Rakesh Roshan, who is known for movies like ‘Karan Arjun’, ‘Koyla’, ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’, ‘Koi... Mil Gaya’ and others, is gearing up for his upcoming streaming documentary, ‘The Roshans’.

The director took to the Stories section of his Instagram on Wednesday, and re-shared a few assets from the documentary. One of the units shows his son, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan sharing anecdotes about him. There’s another monochromatic picture of the director.

Earlier, the director celebrated 25 years of his directorial ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’. On the occasion of the film’s 25th anniversary, his son took to his Instagram, and shared notes from his secret diary which he made 2 years ahead of his debut.

The notes highlight the extensive prep work of the actor, and prove why he deserved to become an overnight sensation with ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’ which was directed by his father Rakesh Roshan.

He shared how he would have been embarrassed to share these notes on a public platform but thought to do it anyway to celebrate the film in all spirit.

His father, Rakesh Roshan took to the comments section and shared how even he was unaware as a director of the film about the prep work of his son.

He wrote, “Duggu Wow I am also seeing it for the first time. God bless”.

‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’ marked the debut of Hrithik at a time when the industry was ruled by the Khans. While Shah Rukh Khan established himself as a leading superstar in the romantic genre, Salman Khan was impressing the audience in the action genre, and Aamir Khan opened the gates to experimentation as a superstar. In all of this, Hrithik emerged as a complete package, an actor who could perform action seamlessly and dance with absolute perfection while also ensuring an engaging performance.

