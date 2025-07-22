Rakesh Roshan undergoes preventive procedures after discovering that his carotid arteries to brain were above 75 % blocked

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 : Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan on Tuesday shared his health update, revealing how during a routine full-body health checkup, doctors discovered that both his carotid arteries to the brain were over 75 per cent blocked.

He immediately admitted himself to the hospital and underwent preventive procedures.

"This week has been truly eye opening, during a routine full body health check up the Dr conducting the sonography for the heart suggested I also do one for the neck. By chance we found out that although asymptomatic, both my carotid arteries to the brain were above 75% blocked. Which if ignored could be potentially dangerous. I immediately admitted myself into the hospital and got the preventive procedures done," Rakesh Roshan opened up.

Roshan, who is the father of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, said he is currently recovering and will soon be back to his workout regime. He also urged people who are above the age of 45 to get regular scans such as a heart CT and a carotid brain artery sonography

"I am back home now fully recovered and hope to get back to my workouts very soon. I hope this inspires others to stay on top of their health especially where the heart and brain is concerned. A heart CT and a carotid brain artery sonography ( which is often ignored completely) is a must for everyone above 45- 50 years old. I think it's important to remember that prevention is always better than cure. I wish a healthy and aware year to you all," Rakesh Roshan urged.

He also shared a photo with the hospital's nursing staff.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMZUOJCv8BE/?igsh=MWJpNmhsZ2UyamozaQ%3D%3D

Rakesh's post garnered loads of messages from fans and members of film industry.

"I'm so happy you shared this. It's so helpful to all of us, especially from a person we look up to and get inspired. You have a heart of Gold and now all the blockages are removed it is 24Karat again! God bless you Sir," actor Tanaz Irani commented.

"Guddu ji you are a rockstar and an inspiration touch wood you are looking fit as a fiddle," actor Rohit Bose Roy wrote.

In 2019, Rakesh Roshan underwent surgery for throat cancer.

