Rakesh Roshan wishes Hrithik Roshan on b’day: Duggu love you more every year

Mumbai, Jan 10 Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has shared a heartwarming birthday note for his superstar son Hrithik Roshan, fondly known as the Greek God of Bollywood, as he turned 52 on Saturday.

Rakesh took to social media to wish his son, fondly nicknamed as ‘Duggu,’ a very happy birthday. He also shared an art creative featuring Hrithik from his younger days and now.

For the caption, Rakesh wrote: “Duggu love you more every year. Happy birthday! Creative by @art_ofroshans. Thank you”.

Rakesh is married to Pinkie Roshan. They have two children, Sunaina Roshan and Hrithik Roshan.

Referred as the millenial superstar, Hrithik is one of the highest-paid actors in India. Starting from 2012, he has appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 several times based on his income and popularity.

He made brief appearances as a child actor in several films in the 1980s and later worked as an assistant director on four of his father's films. His first leading role was in the box-office success Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.

Performances in the 2000 terrorism drama Fiza and the 2001 ensemble family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham helped him gain major stardom.

The 2003 science fiction film Koi... Mil Gaya, was a turning point in his film career; he later starred as the titular superhero in the Krrish franchise. In Lakshya, he played an army officer and earned critical acclaim.

Hrithik was then seen in films such as Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar, Guzaarish, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Agneepath, Super 30, Bang Bang!, War, and Fighter.

Looking forward, Hrithik is now making his debut on the OTT space as a producer with “Storm”. Hrithik is joining hands with Prime Video for the thriller, which is set in Mumbai. Production is scheduled to begin imminently, reports variety.com.

“Storm” has been created and directed by Ajitpal Singh, the acclaimed filmmaker, who helmed the series “Tabbar” and the Sundance selection “Fire in the Mountains,” reports variety.com.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor