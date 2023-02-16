Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra bury the hatchet, sort differences

Actress Sherlyn Chopra and Rakhi Sawant have ended their battle against each other. In a joint press conference Sherlyn was seen hugging and kissing Rakhi fondly saying, 'Didi bolun kya?' Sherlyn also revealed that she would withdraw the defamation and sexual harassment case filed by her against Rakhi. Rakhi cried while narrating how Adil used to physical abuse her and mentally torture her saying, 'he blackmailed me saying mujhe Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan se milwao warna Talaq de dunga.' Later a pap asked the duo, 'Jab aap dono ek ho gaye hain to Sajid Khan ka kya hoga?'

Both Rakhi and Sherlyn later got up and hugged it out in front of the media and Sherlyn says “Should I call you Rakhi did now or Rakhi ji”. Sherlyn also talks about Rakhi and Sajid’s relations and says “If Rakhi wants to call Sajid her brother then it's her Rakhi says, “No Sherlyn I won’t come in between you both and Sajid Khan is still my brother.” Not only that Sherlyn also revealed that she is always there for Rakhi and will support her against Adil Khan personal thing and I won’t have any say in it.”

Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Durrani was arrested by Mumbai Police after the former filed an FIR against him, alleging he mishandled her funds.The Oshiwara Police filed the FIR under IPC Sec 406 and 420 against Adil Durrani. Later in the evening, the police also added sections 498 (A) and 377 of IPC in the FIR. Adil will be produced before the court on Wednesday.Rakhi accused Adil of assaulting her and taking away her money and jewellery from her flat without her knowledge. Earlier Sherlyn Chopra had expressed her support to Adil post his arrest accusing Rakhi of creating all the mess.