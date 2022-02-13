Rakhi Sawant announces separation from husband Ritesh

After several controversies regarding her relationship status, actor Rakhi Sawant has announced her separation from husband Ritesh on social media on Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Bigg Boss' contestant wrote, "Dear Fans and well wishers, Just wanted to say that Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After the Big Boss show a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it's best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives seperately."

She further expressed her sadness in announcing the news on the eve of Valentine's Day.

She wrote, "Im really sad and heartbroken that this had to happen before Valentine's Day but the decision had to be made. I wish Ritesh the best in life but for me at this stage in life I have to focus on my work and my life and keep myself happy and healthy. Thank you for understanding and supporting me always! - Rakhi Sawant."

Rakhi had introduced Ritesh as her husband on the reality show 'Bigg Boss' Season 15.

Meanwhile, the finale of 'Bigg Boss' Season 15, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, aired on January 30. Actor Tejasswi Prakash lifted the 'Bigg Boss' Season 15 trophy and took home the cash prize of Rs 40 lakhs.

( With inputs from ANI )

