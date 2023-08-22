Rakhi Sawant cheated me, made my nude video': Adil Durrani makes shocking claims after being released from jail

Adil Durrani, the former husband of Bollywood's sensational and outspoken star Rakhi Sawant, has broken his silence and come forward with a series of shocking revelations about their tumultuous marriage and the controversies that surrounded it. Adil Durrani put forth a narrative that challenges the prevailing public perception of their marriage. Durrani boldly claims that Rakhi Sawant had orchestrated a false narrative against him, framing him for controversies that he wasn't responsible for. He also mentioned that most of the allegations were only because she wanted to 'frame' him.

In addition to this, Durrani claimed that Rakhi Sawant hadn't divorced her first husband, Ritesh Sidwani, before getting married to him. In an explosive video interview with Bollywood Bubble, Adil Khan Durrani told that Rakhi Sawant had engaged in an elaborate scheming and plotting to make his life miserable. He accused her of allegedly beating him up, exploiting him financially, and framing him wrongly in judicial custody. He furthermore said how she had lied about her miscarriage and the age gap between them.

Talking about the same, Adil Durrani said that he had requested for some time from Rakhi Sawant to make their marriage public once his family approves of their union. However, Adil added that things soon started going downhill when he discovered that the Main Hoon Na actress is cheating on him with her ex-husband Ritesh. He said that she discovered mushy voice notes from Rakhi to her former husband. The actress denied the same when she exited Bigg Boss Marathi. Soon, things turned ugly when Rakhi allegedly started physically assaulting Adil and started demanding money from him in exchange for separating from him. Adil Durrani accused his former wife of allegedly making his nude video viral which she had secretly recorded on a video call. Adil added that Rakhi used the same while framing him falsely for having extramarital affairs with other women and allegedly sexually assaulting an Iranian woman. He also said that Rakhi Sawant had drugged him while recording a video of him confessing his statements on his alleged financial fraud. Adil furthermore said that Rakhi lied about her miscarriage since she cannot get pregnant owing to an operation on her uterus. He emphasized that she is 19 years older than him. The Mysore-based businessman concluded that she had totally destroyed his life with her actions over the past few months.

In May 2022, she made public her romantic involvement with Adil Khan Durrani, a businessman from Mysore. The couple was frequently seen in each other's company, engaging playfully with paparazzi. However, the dynamics took a sour turn in January 2023, when the former Bigg Boss contestant leveled serious allegations against her husband, Adil Khan Durrani. These accusations included charges of assault, financial mismanagement, infidelity, and engaging in unconventional sexual acts.