Rakhi Sawant opens acting academy in Dubai amid legal dispute with husband Adil Khan

Rakhi Sawant is back to work with a bang. The actress, who is going through marital disputes with husband Adil Khan Durrani, is all set to start her training academy in Dubai. The academy will train people who are willing to enter the bollywood industry. Rakhi not only shot for a music album but is now going to open an acting academy in Dubai. Rakhi Sawant is off to Dubai for the opening of her training academy which will train aspiring actors from the country.

Speaking about the same, Rakhi said, "I have opened an academy which will train aspiring actors from the Gulf and other countries to provide them work in Bollywood. This comes after her rocky marriage with businessman Adil Durrani has been making headlines since last month. The businessman was booked in a rape case in Mysuru and has been in custody of the Karnataka Police. Mr Durrani was charged with raping and defrauding an Iranian student in Mysuru while he was in judicial custody in Mumbai for a domestic violence case filed by Ms Sawant.It was reported that Mr Durrani was acquainted with the student who was studying Doctor of Pharmacy in the city for the past five years. According to police, he allegedly raped her after promising to marry her.