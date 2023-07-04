Rakhi Sawant walks barefoot at the Mumbai airport; announces, 'I won't wear chappal until Salman Khan gets married'

Rakhi Sawant was spotted at the airport walking bare feet which immediately grabbed everyone’s attention. The actress was heard saying that she wants Salman Khan to get married and that’s why she has kept a mannat for that.In a video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Rakhi covering her face with a pink colour blazer and walking bare feet.

She said, “Mere mannat hai. Main Srilanka, Dubai se bina chappal ke aaye ki Salman Khan ki shaadi ho jaaye. Main tab tak chappal nai pehenugi." Her friendly banter with shutterbugs left all her fans laughing. Immediately video was garnering a lot of attention. One of the fans wrote, “Phir toh ye marte dum tak chappal nahi penpayegi". Many also left laughing emojis in the comment section.

Recently, the actress was seen throwing a break-up party as she is finally getting a divorce from Adil. In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, the actress, who is dressed in red colour lehenga, is seen dancing and showing her happiness. She also said, “Mera finally divorce ho raha hai aur ye meri break-up party hai. Log sad hote hai lekin main khush hu