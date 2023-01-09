Rakhi Sawant’s mother diagnosed with brain tumour and cancer

Rakhi Sawant who was part of Bigg Boss Marathi4 as a contestant, informed her followers in a live chat on Monday (January 9) that her mother, Jaya Bheda, has been diagnosed with brain tumor..She is admitted to Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital, Mumbai.

In a teary-eyed state, Rakhi said, "I came out of the Bigg Boss house last night and I really need everyone's blessings. Mom is not well. She is in the hospital. Please pray for her."She added, "Nobody informed me in the Bigg Boss house that she is not well. I did not know she had been hospitalised. My mom has been diagnosed with a brain tumour." For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant left the Bigg Boss Marathi 4 by accepting Rs 9 lakh cash at the grand finale. Looks like, the money could help her to give the best treatment to her mother.