Raksha Bandhan: Saif Ali Khan receives heartfelt note from sister Saba

Mumbai, Aug 9 Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was last seen in the streaming film ‘Jewel Thief’, received a heartfelt note from his sister Saba Ali Khan.

On Saturday, the actor’s sister took to her Instagram, and shared a series of throwback pictures. She also penned a long note in the caption, praying for her brother’s well-being. Incidentally, Saif sustained a knife attack at the start of this year.

She wrote, “Happy Rakhi! To my brother....Bhai, To all the years growing up , I know we've led our separate lives,been busy with respective things, and still found time to make moments matter. I love you always. And have your back! As I'm sure you do mine. My duas and prayers will protect you ,especially when I worry about your safety and in this mad world life is so unpredictable. I wish you all the best today and always. That's a given. To Kamal, my other brother. The same! You've been a gem, and I treasure each moment”.

The actor was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours of Thursday. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which are said to be serious as they are closer to his spine. The incident took place at 2:15 am when the burglar allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

Saif was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room. He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the intruder.

She also appreciated Kunal Kemmu, her brother-in-law, who is the husband of actress Soha Alia Khan, as she wrote, “Kunal Kemmu SO proud. And you're a brother I'm thrilled to have found! And all my darling cousins... U ALL rock! Soha n Bebo...sisters are the best. Loveeee you both! Some old pics taken my me ..of Sara n iggy 1st rakhi (tag if used!) And a random share from a follower of bhai n abba . My favorite pic #happyrakshabandhan (sic)”.

