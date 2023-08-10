‘Rakshak- India’s Braves’ trailer: Varun Mitra as real-life combat hero fights for his nation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 : Actors Varun Mitra and Kanika Mann got candid about their roles in the upcoming film ‘Rakshak- India’s Braves’.

The three-part movie is the story of Lt Triveni Singh, a young soldier who gave his life while saving over 300 civilians who were caught in the crossfire while trying to secure Jammu Railway Station.

Varun shared, “This is the story of each and every soldier who fought for our country and to safeguard the citizens. Lt. Triveni Sigh laid down his life for us, and this holds true for all the other martyrs as well. This film is a homage to all of them and reminds us of the kind of sacrifices the armed forces make so that we can live freely and safely.”

“Playing a real-life combat hero is a huge challenge for any actor, and it’s a huge source of pride as well. There is pressure and responsibility that comes along while portraying this kind of role. Rakshak is the story of bravery and courage that the martyrs display on the battlefield,” he added.

On talking about the movie and her role, Kanika said, “I really want to express my gratitude towards the Indian Army's courage and valour as well as the families of the army. Unfolding the events and emotions behind what happened at the Jammu Station, Rakshak traces the story of Lt. Triveni Singh who sacrifices his life for the country and the citizens. ‘Rakshak- India’s Brave’ is a film that recreates a real-life heroic story of what has actually happened. I have put all my efforts, to be honest and real to the character that I play. When you play a real-life person there is a lot of responsibility that goes behind it and so I have been as authentic as possible to this role.”

Directed by Akshay Chaubey, and Produced by Juggernaut, the film stars Varun Mitra, Kanika Mann, Mrinal Naval, Mrinal Kulkarni, and Mohit Chauhan in pivotal roles.

The first instalment of the 3-part film will premiere on August 11 on Amazon miniTV.

