Rakul Preet celebrates 9 years of ‘Nannaku Prematho’, thanks Sukumar, NTR Jr.

Mumbai, Jan 13 As the Telugu film “Nannaku Prematho” clocked 9 years in Indian cinema since its release, actress Rakul Preet Singh celebrated the moment by sharing the song “Follow Follow” from the movie picturised on her and actor NTR Jr.

Rakul took to Instagram stories, where she dropped the music video of “Follow Follow” composed by Rockstar DSP from the Sukumar-directed film, which was released in 2016.

She went on to caption the post: “@aryasukku @jrntr thankyou so much for one of my most memorable, enriching and fun experience.”

“Nannaku Prematho”, an action drama, is directed by Sukumar. The film, set in London, stars NTR Jr., Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad and Rakul. Nannaku Prematho marks the 25th film of NTR Jr. as an actor.

The film told the story of Abhiram, son of a businessman, who learns that his father once lost all his wealth because of a cunning man Krishnamurthy Kautilya. He decides to seek revenge on Krishnamurthy and take away his fortune.

The actress recently treated her fans with a string of stunning pictures of herself dressed in “blush pink”.

She took to Instagram, where she shared a gamut of pictures of herself taken during a photoshoot. In the images, the actress is seen striking a pose dressed in a blush pink hued oversized shirt paired with some gold jewelry.

It seems she ran out of captions and asked for it from her fans as she wrote: “Chalo you guys caption this best caption ko milega reply.”

Next, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in Mudassar Aziz's “Mere Husband Ki Biwi" opposite Arjun Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar.

The project is being billed as a comedy love triangle. Financed by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, “Mere Husband Ki Biwi" will be released on February 21 this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor