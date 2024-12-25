Rakul Preet dubs hubby Jackky Bhagnani her best Christmas gift from Santa

Mumbai, Dec 25 Rakul Preet Singh took to social media to share a heartfelt birthday wish for her husband, actor Jackky Bhagnani.

The actress expressed her love in the most endearing way, calling Jackky the "best gift Santa could have given her." On her Instagram handle, Rakul posted a series of romantic photos with Jackky alongside a sweet note.

Sharing their loving clicks, the ‘Thank God’ actress wrote, "Happppppy bdayyyy babyyyyy!! You are the best gift Santa could have given me!! You are the best son, best brother, best friend, and best husband. May this year bring all the success and joy you deserve. May you keep smiling always and keep me cracking up with your dry sense of humor forever. Loveeeee you to infinity and beyond @jackkybhagnani.”

In one of the pictures, Rakul is seen kissing Jackky on his cheek, while in another, the actor plants a sweet kiss on Rakul's forehead. More images show the couple smiling and posing together for the cameras.

Meanwhile, Jackky Bhagnani hosted a star-studded birthday party in Mumbai, attended by several celebrities, including Aayush Sharma, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Pragya Jaiswal, and others.

On February 21, Singh married Bhagnani in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Goa. The couple, who made their relationship Instagram-official in October 2021, wed according to Anand Karaj and Sindhi rituals, followed by a star-studded wedding reception.

Last month, the duo celebrated their first Diwali together and shared glimpses on social media. Their post read, "Our first Diwali was filled with lots of firsts for me. Learning traditions, first puja, and the most special first chappan bhog. Grateful, and when the whole family is together, the fun is different."

On the work front, Jackky Bhagnani has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood, not just as an actor but also as a producer. He has been instrumental in delivering major hits like “Mission Raniganj," "Ganapath," and “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor