Rakul Preet Singh Health Update: Yaariyan Actress Recovering Well After Back Injury

Rakul Preet Singh is currently on bed rest after a serious back injury during workout. The actor's team had earlier informed about an 80 kg deadlift without wearing a belt, resulting in a spasm on her back. Now, Rakul has shared update about her injury. Taking to her Instagram stories, Rakul Preet Singh shared a video saying, “Well here’s a little health update. I did something very stupid. I didn’t listen to my body. I had a spasm, kept pushing it, turned into a major injury and I have been in bed for the last six days and I think it will take another week or so for me to fully recover.” “I really hope I recover faster than that because it’s not easy for me to give in and rest but it’s a lesson learnt that please listen to your body when it gives you signals. Don’t try to push. I thought that my mind was stronger than my body and it doesn’t always work like that.”, she added. She signed off by concluding, “Thank you so much for all your wishes for people who messaged me and I will bounce back stronger. Lots of love.”

While previously sharing about Rakul's injury her team had stated that, “Rakul has been on bed rest since the last few days and the situation has been quite scary. It all started on the morning of 5th October, when Rakul was doing her workout. She did an 80 kg dead lift without wearing a belt, which resulted in a spasm on her back. Despite this, she continued to shoot for De De Pyaar De 2 taking a muscle relaxant in order to fulfill her commitment, for 2 consecutive days. After 3 days of bearing the pain she visited the physios, and each time the pain would be back after 3-4 hours The injury had caused a trauma to her body wherein her L4,L5,S1 nerves just jammed. Soon after her BP dropped, she broke into a sweat and she was made to sleep on the bed. Was quite an eventful birthday with muscle relaxants and injections given to her. It’s been five days now since she's recovering and it's a slow and steady process.”

Rakul will be next seen in De De Pyaar De 2 (2025) directed by Anshul Sharma. The film will be co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Luv Ranjan's Luv Films. The romantic-comedy will also feature Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan in pivotal characters. Rakul will aos feature in Kamal Haasan's Tamil action-drama Indian 3 (2025) directed by S Shankar.



