Rakul Preet shares heartfelt gift her family gave her on her wedding day

Mumbai, Nov 14 On Children’s Day, actress Rakul Preet Singh shared a ‘piece of her heart’ — a gift that her family gave her on her wedding day.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress posted an adorable video from her childhood, compiling priceless memories with her family. Sharing the heartwarming video, Rakul wrote in the caption, “Here is a piece of my heart, a gift that my family gave me on my wedding day, and I wanted to share it with all of you. #bachpankiyaadein. Childhood memories are always special. Hamesha haste raho, khelte raho and never lose the child within you. Happy Children’s Day!!”

The video features Rakul as a toddler, dancing to Tabu’s hit number ‘Ruk Ruk Ruk Are Baba Ruk.’ The 'Runway 34' actress also added the song "Chhote Chhote Tamashe" to the video.

The clip opens with the actress looking at the camera as she says, “Hi, I am Rakul.” From playing with her father, dancing in a fancy dress, to cutting cakes, the video montages give a glimpse into Singh’s cherished childhood memories.

Extending her greetings, Kajol posted photos with her kids, son Yug and daughter Nysa, alongside a note in which she shared her love for children. The 'Dilwale' actress stated that, in many ways, we are all aiming to be as free as children, unaffected by the pressures and complexities of life.

Kajol captioned the post, “I love kids because they haven’t lost their honesty and their love of life to life as yet. And that's what we are all aiming for after a point... to be that free... aren’t we? To all kids, who are mine and not, wishing you all a very happy Children’s Day. #happychildrensday #kidsrule #befree #lovemybabies.”

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma shared a glimpse of her Children’s Day menu for her daughter Vamika, which included smiles, giggles, and millet noodles.

