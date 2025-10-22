Rakul Preet Singh and Meezaan Jafri set the screen ablaze in De De Pyaar De 2’s first song ‘Raat Bhar’

Mumbai, Oct 22 The makers of “De De Pyaar De 2” have unveiled the film’s first song, “Raat Bhar,” featuring Rakul Preet Singh and Meezaan Jafri.

The track captures their sizzling chemistry, blending romance and glamour. Rakul took to her Instagram handle to share the song and wrote, “Turn down the lights, turn up the volume, play it on loop #RaatBhar #RaatBhar Song Out Now! Link In Bio.” Sung by Aditya Rikhari and Payal Dev, with soulful music by Payal Dev and Aditya Dev, lyrics have been penned by Kumaar. The song beautifully blends romance with a touch of playful charm, showcasing Rakul and Meezaan’s effortless chemistry.

Talking about the song, director Anshul Sharma shared, “We wanted to keep the fun element alive while also showcasing a fresh and innocent bond forming between Meezaan Jafri and Rakul Preet Singh. Payal and Aditya Dev instantly got the vibe and delivered the perfect tune for Raat Bhar. Kumaar’s lyrics added just the right touch of emotion, while Aditya Rikhari and Payal Dev brought it to life with their soulful voices.”

Singer and composer Payal Dev expressed, “Raat Bhar is a song that instantly makes your heart smile. We wanted to keep it light, romantic, and playful, something that stays with you long after you’ve heard it. We just hope listeners smile, groove, and fall a little in love with the song.”

Singer Aditya Rikhari added, “Raat Bhar has a warmth that instantly pulls you in. Payal & Aditya’s melodious composition and the beautiful lyrics penned by Kumaar sir made me fall in love with the song the moment I heard it.”

“De De Pyaar De 2,” directed by Anshul Sharma, is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, and Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg. The film is set to release in cinemas on 14th November 2025.

