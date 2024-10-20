Rakul Preet Singh celebrates first Karva Chauth while on bed rest

Mumbai, Oct 20 Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is currently recovering from a back injury, is celebrating her first Karva Chauth while being on bed rest. On Sunday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a video showing her hands adorned with Henna.

This year, the celebrations are even more special, as today also marks the birthday of Rakul’s mother-in-law, adding an extra layer of joy and excitement to the occasion. Rakul recently tied the knot with actor- producer Jackky Bhagnani, and is eagerly embracing the festivities of Karva Chauth.

Despite nursing an injury, the resilient actress is determined to partake in the celebrations along with her husband, as both Rakul and Jackky have committed to observing the fast together.

The actress suffered a serious injury to her back earlier this month during her workout session when she engaged with an 80 kg deadlift.

A well-placed source had earlier said, “Rakul has been on bed rest since the last few days and the situation has been quite scary. It all started on the morning of 5th October, when Rakul was doing her workout. She did an 80 kg deadlift without wearing a belt, which resulted in a spasm on her back”.

However, the actress pushed herself, and still kept resulting in the aggravation of injury following which she has been suggested bed rest by medical experts.

The injury had resulted in an excruciating situation wherein her L4,L5,S1 nerves got jammed. Soon after her BP dropped, she broke into a sweat and she was made to sleep on the bed.

She even spent her birthday in pain.

“It was quite an eventful birthday with muscle relaxants and injections given to her. Rakul is someone who always pushes her body. Instead of resting, she continued shooting which resulted in a drastic situation. But this is a lesson learnt and hopefully she will recover soon”, the source added.

