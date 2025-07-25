Rakul Preet Singh expresses deep love for her mother with heartfelt birthday tribute

Mumbai, July 25 Actress Rakul Preet Singh took to social media to pen a heartfelt tribute for her mother, Rini Singh, on her birthday.

In a heartfelt post, she expressed her deep love and gratitude. The actress shared a series of touching moments, celebrating the bond they share. Taking to her Instagram handle, Singh shared a heartfelt video montage featuring cherished photos of her mother. The post included candid moments from their vacations, family gatherings, and touching messages dedicated to her mom, making it a truly emotional birthday tribute.

The heartwarming clip opened with a throwback image of little Rakul holding her mother’s hand, accompanied by the text: “Before I became anything, I was hers.” It was followed by a series of childhood photos showing Rakul with her parents. Another message read, “She has been my strength when I did not feel strong. My calm when life felt loud. My home, even when I was far.”

For the caption, the ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ actress wrote, “Happy Birthday to the one who gave me everything before I even knew how to ask. You are my safest place, my loudest cheerleader, and the reason I know what unconditional love feels like. Every hug, every word of advice, every time you stayed up just to make sure I was okay — I carry it all with me. I hope this day brings you the joy, peace, and love you’ve poured into my life every single day. I love you more than words could ever wrap around. Happy Birthday, Mommy!”

The actress also added OYmusic’s popular and trending song “Happy Moment.” Notably, Rakul is very close to her mother, Rini, and often shares sweet posts dedicated to her, celebrating their bond on special occasions and everyday moments alike.

On the work front, the 34-year-old actress will next be seen in the upcoming much-anticipated romantic comedy ‘De De Pyaar De 2,’ a sequel to the 2019 hit. She returns as Ayesha Khurana alongside Ajay Devgn, who reprises his role as Ashish Mehra. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film is slated for release on November 14.

