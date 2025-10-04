Rakul Preet Singh: 'Fitness is About Feeling Good, Not Just Looking Good' – Reveals Workout Secrets

Rakul Preet Singh recently engaged with her fans in an exciting AMA session on social media, where she candidly shared insights into her fitness routine, motivation, and dream collaborations in the film industry.

On her workout regimen, Rakul revealed, "So my routine is nothing fancy. I believe in consistency. Try to do anything for a day, like even if you can't, if you don't have the time to work out, walk a little, swim, workout, strength training. That's something that I totally believe in. And the main thing is 80% is your food. So eat clean and that's the most important part of being healthy and fit." Her approach emphasizes simplicity, consistency, and the critical role of diet in maintaining health and fitness.

When asked about what keeps her motivated to maintain her fitness and diet, she explained, "Well because I love me and when you love yourself you want to take care of yourself you want to take care of this body that God has given you and I love my work for which I need to look a certain way so that's my motivation I love life I love me I love my work and hence I love to work out." Her words reflect a deep self-love and respect for her craft, making her commitment to fitness both personal and professional.

Rakul also opened up about the actors she aspires to work with, stating, "Oh yeah, a couple. I'd love to work with Shah Rukh Sir. I'd love to work with Ranveer. I'd love to work with Ranbir." Fans can certainly look forward to potential dream collaborations in the future.Rakul also talked about her exciting upcoming project, revealing that De De Pyaar De 2 is coming soon.

Rakul Preet Singh has a promising slate lined up with De De Pyaar De 2, Pati Pati Aur Woh 2, and, as per reports, the much-anticipated Ramayana. Her dedication to fitness, self-love, and cinematic excellence continues to make her one of the most admired and versatile actors in the industry.