Rakul Preet Singh grabs eyeballs in her red embroidered lehenga at Lakme Fashion Week 2023

New Delhi [India], October 14 : Rakul Preet Singh stole the show with her bridal outfit which was a reflection of grace and elegance. Rakul looked incredible as she turned the showstopper for Bhumika Sharma at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

No doubt her lehenga seemed perfect for the festive season with its red colour and heavy embroidery.

The detailed motifs on the lehenga were incredible and golden thread embroidery gave elegance to the entire attire. Rakul certainly carried it with such a sheen. The collection 'Retro Love' was a perfect amalgamation of tradition and contemporary style statement.

Sharing her views on the same, she told ANI, "It was amazing walking for the ramp and what I liked about the collection is that it is deeply rooted in tradition and yet contemporary.

Rakul who made her acting debut with the Kannada film 'Gilli' (2009) has worked in the Telugu film 'Venkatadri Express' and Tamil film 'Thadaiyara Thaakka'. She was next seen in Tamil and Telugu films like 'Loukyam' (2014), 'Pandaga Chesko' (2015), 'Sarrainodu' (2016), 'Dhruva' (2016), 'Nannaku Prematho' (2016).

She entered Hindi cinema with the comedy 'Yaariyan' (2014). She has primarily acted in Hindi films, such as the romantic comedy 'De De Pyaar De' (2019), the drama 'Runway 34' (2022), and 'Doctor G' (2022).

Rakul will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor in a yet-to-be-titled film.

She will also be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan.

