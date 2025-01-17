Rakul Preet Singh To Kickstart the Next Shooting Schedule of De De Pyar De 2! Deets Inside!

Rakul Preet Singh is undeniably one of the most stunning actresses in Bollywood. Every time she graces the screen, she captivates audiences with her enchanting presence. Her unique charm and elegance never fail to leave a lasting impression. While the audience has adored her performances on the big screen, in De De Pyaar De, she showcased a distinct charm, and now everyone is eagerly awaiting her return in the sequel, De De Pyaar De 2. Interestingly, the actress is all set to commence shooting for the film.

According to an independent industry source, "Rakul Preet Singh is scheduled to begin shooting for De De Pyaar De 2 from January 18. The shoot is expected to continue until the start of the February month. Fans are thrilled to see her back on screen in this long-awaited sequel." As Ayesha, Rakul portrayed an intriguing character in De De Pyaar De, earning immense love and appreciation for her performance. This time, both Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet will be seen with the exciting addition of R. Madhavan to the sequel. Moreover, She also has an untitled comedy film with Neena Gupta and 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in her interesting line up of films ahead.