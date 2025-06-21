Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani Honoured as ‘Fit India Couple’ by Union Minister at National Yogathon

In a powerful celebration of fitness and conscious living, actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were honoured with the title of ‘Fit India Couple’ by the Honourable Union Minister during the Fit India Cult Yogathon held in Delhi on June 20, commemorating World Yoga Day.

The nationwide initiative witnessed over 1 million participants performing Surya Namaskars simultaneously across India, with over 1,500 individuals joining the event on-ground at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Stadium. Leading by example, Rakul and Jackky took center stage with the Honourable Minister to perform Surya Namaskars, encouraging people to embrace wellness as a daily practice.

Rakul, a long-time advocate of holistic health, expressed her gratitude on receiving the honour:

“Fitness is our shared way of life. Being honoured as the ‘Fit India Couple’ is deeply meaningful because it reflects the values we live by every day. We hope our journey encourages people across the country to take that first step towards a healthier, stronger life.”

The couple also interacted with the media at the venue, further amplifying the campaign’s message of balance, movement, and mindful living. The award, previously conferred to Ayushmann Khurrana, recognises public figures who exemplify discipline and inspire collective fitness goals.

Earlier, Rakul had shared:

“Yoga reminds us to be present. It’s about finding balance, awareness, and compassion within ourselves and around us.”

With Rakul’s strong fitness ethos and an exciting line-up of films ahead—including her return as Ayesha Khurana in ‘De De Pyaar De 2’—this recognition couldn’t have come at a more fitting time.

Together, Rakul and Jackky continue to redefine couple goals—on screen, and in life.