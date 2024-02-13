Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani opt for eco-conscious nuptials

Mumbai, Feb 13 Bollywood couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who are all set to get married on February 21, will be having an eco-friendly wedding in the picturesque locale of Goa.

The three-day affair, starting on February 19 and culminating in their marriage on February 21, stands out for its green initiatives.

Sources reveal that the couple has skipped on paper invites in favour of digital-only announcements to guests. In keeping with their eco-friendly theme, the wedding will feature no firework displays.

Taking their commitment a step further, Rakul and Jackky are working with experts to assess and offset their wedding's carbon footprint.

These specialists will calculate the environmental impact of their festivities and advise on the quantity of trees to be planted to balance it out. Following this advice, the couple plans to plant these trees, symbolising their dedication to the environment either immediately after their wedding or the next day.

On Monday, their digital wedding card surfaced and the opening card had the hashtag #ABDONOBHAGNA-NI.

After dating for a few years, Rakul and Jackky chose Goa to be their wedding venue as they had reportedly fallen in love in the same location, according to reports.

Jackky's debut film was 'Kal Kissne Dekha', which came out in 2009. He then starred in films such as ‘F.A.L.T.U’, 'Ajab Gazabb Love', 'Rangrezz' and 'Youngistaan', among many others.

Rakul made her acting debut with the Kannada film 'Gilli' in 2009. She stepped into the world of Hindi cinema with 'Yaariyan' after which she starred in films such as ‘De De Pyaar De’, ‘Runway 34’, ‘Chhatriwali’, ‘I Love You’ and ‘Doctor G’ among many others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor