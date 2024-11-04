Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani share glimpses of their first Diwali together

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 : Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who recently celebrated their first Diwali together, gave their fans a sneak peek into their joyful celebrations with their families.

Taking to their Instagram account on Monday, Rakul and Jackky shared a post from their Diwali celebrations

The post began with an adorable picture of the couple where the two were seen smiling and looking lovingly into each other's eyes. Another picture showed them holding a diya thali while performing the traditional Diwali puja.

The post also included a family picture, where Rakul and Jackky posed with their family members, followed by a glimpse of their decorated puja corner. The couple also shared a picture of a customized gift that had the word "JOY" written on it.

Along with the pictures, Rakul added a caption that read, "Our first Diwali was filled with lots of firsts for me. Learning traditions, first puja, and the most special first chappan bhog. Grateful aur jab poori family saath ho toh maza hi alag hai."

Rakul and Jackky tied the knot in a close ceremony in Goa on February 21 this year.

They had two ceremonies - as per Sikh and Sindhi traditions. Both opted for designer Tarun Tahiliani's wedding attire on their D-Day.

On the work front, Rakul will be next seen in 'De De Pyaar De 2'.

'De De Pyaar De 2' is directed by Anshul Sharma, produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films' Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg.

It will be released on May 1, 2025, coinciding with International Labour Day and Maharashtra Day.

Rakul was last seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan.

