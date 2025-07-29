Rakul Preet Singh Jets Off to London for Final Schedule of De De Pyaar De 2

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh was recently spotted at the airport as she jetted off to London for the final schedule of her upcoming film De De Pyaar De 2. Known for her effortless charm and vibrant energy, Rakul turned heads with her chic yet comfy airport look, making a strong case for airport fashion done right.

Dressed in a relaxed co-ord set, paired with minimal accessories and a natural glow, Rakul exuded grace, style, and ease—all while staying travel-ready. Her choice of outfit reflected her personality: cool, confident, and always in control. It’s no surprise that her fans admire not just her screen presence but also her impeccable off-duty fashion sense.

As she heads into the last leg of the shoot, the excitement around the film continues to build. De De Pyaar De was a massive hit when it released, and Rakul’s portrayal of the modern, witty, and independent Ayesha struck a chord with audiences across the country. Her on-screen chemistry and relatable portrayal of love in a new-age context made Ayesha one of her most loved characters to date.

Now, with the sequel on its way, fans are eagerly waiting to see what Ayesha brings this time—more sass, more romance, and definitely more heart. Rakul’s return to the role has only heightened the buzz, with social media already filled with anticipation and love.

With her beauty, elegance, and magnetic screen aura, Rakul Preet Singh remains one of the most desirable and admired actresses of her generation. As she wraps up the film in London, the countdown for De De Pyaar De 2 has officially begun.