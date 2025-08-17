Rakul Preet Singh Keeps it Glam at the Airport as She Flies Out for the First Schedule of Pati Patni Aur Woh 2

Rakul Preet Singh was spotted at the Mumbai airport earlier today, turning heads with her effortless glam as she jetted off for the first schedule of her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh 2. Dressed in a chic floral outfit paired with sneakers, Rakul showcased her signature blend of comfort and style, leaving fans and paparazzi in awe of her airport look.

The actress, known for always keeping her travel style elegant yet easy, made quite the statement as she stepped out with her radiant smile and charm. Her pictures from the airport quickly caught attention on social media, further building excitement around her new film journey.

Rakul has been in the spotlight for continuously balancing style with substance, and her latest outing is yet another example of how she keeps her glam game strong even when on the go. With Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 kicking off, anticipation among fans has already started building, marking another exciting phase in her career.

Adding to the buzz, Rakul Preet Singh today stands tall with a slate of big-ticket films that have her fans eagerly waiting. From the much-anticipated De De Pyaar De 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 and, as per reports, the magnum opus Ramayana, Rakul continues to be a part of projects that not only highlight her versatility but also add the perfect glam quotient to the films, she adds.

As she embarks on this new schedule with her trademark grace and style, Rakul Preet Singh once again proves why she remains one of the most loved and commercial actresses of her generation.