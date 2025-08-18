Rakul Preet Singh Kickstarts Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 Shoot, Unwinds With a Swim After Day 1

Rakul Preet Singh is back to balancing her work commitments and fitness goals with effortless charm. The actress, who was recently spotted at the airport leaving for the shoot schedule of her much-anticipated film Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, gave her fans a glimpse of how she wrapped up the first day on set.

Taking to Instagram, Rakul shared a candid picture of herself relaxing by the pool in a pink swimming cap and goggles, looking fresh and radiant after her shoot. Captioning the story, she wrote, “Day 1 of shoot Managed a swim post packup ❤️”. The post instantly resonates with us who admire her ability to maintain her fitness regime while keeping up with her busy filming schedule.

Known for her dedication to wellness and discipline, Rakul continues to inspire many with her active lifestyle. Whether it is through her workout routines, yoga practice, or even squeezing in a swim after a hectic day of shooting, the actress proves that health and glamour can go hand in hand.

On the professional front, Rakul is making waves with an enviable lineup of projects. After winning hearts with her previous releases, she is now gearing up to add her signature charm and glam quotient to Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 and De De Pyaar De 2.Her presence in the film is expected to bring a refreshing energy and stylish appeal, much like she has consistently done in her past hits.

Balancing long shoot schedules, airport runs, and fitness moments, Rakul Preet Singh once again reminds everyone why she remains one of the most versatile and glamorous stars of her generation.