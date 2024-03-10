Rakul Preet Singh on a ‘no filter Sunday’, celebrates beauty of self love

Mumbai, March 10 Newly-wedded actress Rakul Preet Singh chose to flaunt her au naturel self as she went for a “no filter Sunday.”

Rakul took to Instagram, where she shared a close up selfie. In the image, she is seen flaunting her glowing skin. She wrote: “No filter Sunday.”

She then mentioned about self love: “Just a reminder to love yourself a little extra everyday.”

Rakul Preet got married to her longtime beau Jackkie Bhagnani on February 21. The two had an intimate wedding in Goa. They had an 'Anand Karaj' ceremony in Sikh tradition, and the second, a Sindhi-style wedding reflecting both Rakul and Jackky's cultural backgrounds.

As for work, she has 'Meri Patni Ka Remake' and 'Indian 2' in the pipeline.

