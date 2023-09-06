Rakul Preet Singh opens up on films in different Indian languages

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 : Actor Rakul Preet Singh, who has done several films in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil has opened up about her upcoming projects.

"This is a really exciting phase for me as an actor, I’m really glad to be getting opportunities to do films across languages. I'm immensely thankful for the diverse languages of cinema that allow me to speak to hearts across linguistic borders. It's a joy for me to connect with audiences from all walks of life through the magic of storytelling,” she said.

Rakul said all her upcoming films are in different languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and multilingual films like ‘Indian 2’ and ‘Ayalaan.’

"There are many more films that are currently under wraps but will soon be out, and I cannot be more excited for it! I can’t wait for my fans to experience it and I just hope that they continue showing me love like they always have,” she said.

Singh who made her acting debut with Kannada film ‘Gilli’ (2009) has worked in Telugu film ‘Venkatadri Express’ and Tamil film ‘Thadaiyara Thaakka’. She was next seen in Tamil and Telugu films like ‘Loukyam’ (2014), ‘Pandaga Chesko’ (2015), ‘Sarrainodu’ (2016), ‘Dhruva’ (2016), ‘Nannaku Prematho’ (2016).

She entered Hindi cinema with the comedy ‘Yaariyan’ (2014). She has primarily acted in Hindi films, such as the romantic comedy ‘De De Pyaar De’ (2019), the drama ‘Runway 34’ (2022), and ‘Doctor G’ (2022).

Rakul has ‘Ayalaan,’ ‘Indian 2’ and certain other films that are currently kept under wraps.

