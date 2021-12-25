Rakul Preet Singh pens adorable birthday wish for her 'sunshine' Jackky Bhagnani

This year's Christmas marked a double celebration for actor Rakul Preet Singh who is also commemorating her beau-producer Jackky Bhagnani's birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rakul Preet shared a candid picture of Jackky that seems to have been captured during their lunch date.

Sharing the picture, the 31-year-old actor wrote, "Happpy happpy bdayyy my sunshine may you always keep smiling and spreading smiles the way you do! You know I wish you all that you desire #happybday @jackkybhagnani."

Fans and fellow members of the film fraternity including Sophie Chaudhary, Manish Malhotra, and many more flooded the post with likes and comments for the birthday boy.

For the uninformed, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani confirmed their relationship on Rakul's 31st birthday on social media.

The couple has worked together in their upcoming untitled film, currently being called 'Production 41'. Apart from Rakul, the film also stars Akshay Kumar and Sargun Mehta.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the movie is backed by Pooja Entertainment.

( With inputs from ANI )

