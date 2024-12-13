Rakul Preet Singh pens heartwarming wish to Meghna Gulzar on her 51st birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 : Writer and director Meghna Gulzar has turned 51 years old today. Fans and celebrities have extended their heartfelt birthday wishes for the filmmaker.

Marking the occasion, the actress Rakul Preet Singh wished the filmmaker a 'joyful year' and penned an adorable birthday wish for the 'Sam Bahadur' director.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 'De De Pyaar De' actress wrote, "Happy Birthday, Meghna Ma'am! May your special day be as wonderful as the moments you create. Wishing you a joyful year ahead!"

Along with the caption, Rakul Preet shared a beautiful portrait of Meghna Gulzar on her Instagram story in which she was seen wearing a blue dress and matching glasses.

Meghna Gulzar is the daughter of poet and lyricist Gulzar who has directed some commercially and critically acclaimed films during her career, carving a niche for herself in the industry.

Before making her directorial debut in 2002, she served as an assistant director on films such as Maachis and Hu Tu Tu.

With films like Raazi and Talvar released over the previous years, she has established herself as one of the country's best directors.

Meghna Gulzar's last directorial was Sam Bahadur. It starred Vicky Kaushal in the titular role alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neera Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. It was released in 2023.

'Sam Bahadur' is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.

Manekshaw, fondly called 'Sam Bahadur,' led the Indian Army to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh.

In his military career, Manekshaw also played a crucial role in the Indo-Pak War of 1947 and the liberation of Hyderabad in 1948.

'Sam Bahadur' marked Vicky's second collaboration with Meghna Gulazar after 'Raazi'.

