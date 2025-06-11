Rakul Preet Singh reconnects with nature by walking barefoot

Mumbai, June 11 Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh took to social media to share a serene moment from her wellness routine.

She posted a video of herself walking barefoot in a garden. Promoting the practice of grounding, she encouraged everyone to reconnect with nature and experience its healing benefits at least once a week. Taking to Instagram Stories, the ‘Thank God’ actress dropped a calming video of herself walking barefoot on a lush green garden, urging her followers to do the same. In the caption, Singh also highlighted the benefits of the practice.

She wrote, “Grounding or walking bare feet has many many benefits..try and find yourself a garden to do so Atleast once a week #connect with nature.”

The actress’ latest post about promoting the practice of grounding aligns with the eco-conscious message she shared earlier on World Environment Day. In the post, she had expressed her belief in giving back to the planet, acknowledging that nature provides everything one needs to live a great life.

“The environment is where we all meet; where we all have a mutual interest. Don’t just celebrate - Act. Plant. Recycle. Protect,” Rakul wrote as the caption.

In the video, the ‘Runway 34’ actress said, “I have always believed that you have to give it back to society when the planet gives us everything that we need to lead a great life… This is the minimum that you can do.”

Work-wise, the 34-year-old actress will next be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy ‘De De Pyaar De 2,’ the sequel to the 2019 box office hit. She will once again step into the role of Ayesha Khurana, with Ajay Devgn also reprising his character, Ashish Mehra. R. Madhavan joins the cast as Dev Khurana, Ayesha’s father. The sequel, helmed by director Anshul Sharma, brings back familiar faces including Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood from the original film. Additionally, Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj will be seen in special cameo roles.

“De De Pyaar De 2 “is slated for release on November 14.

