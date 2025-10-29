Rakul Preet Singh shares a beautiful picture collage on SIL Deepshikha Deshmukh’s birthday

Mumbai, Oct 29 Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh has taken to her social media account on the 29th of October to wish her sister-in-law and producer Deepshikha Bhagnani Deshmukh on her birthday.

Sharing a collage of happy and fun pictures of herself and Deepshika, Rakul captioned it as, “Happy birthday, Honey Di! You truly light up every room with your warmth, creativity, and effortless charm. Grateful for all the love and positivity you share so naturally. Wishing you another amazing year filled with happiness, adventures, and everything that makes you smile. Love you loads, @deepshikhadeshmukh,” adding a pink heart emoticon.

Rakul Preet shares a very sister-like bond with her sister-in-law, Deepshikha. The actress is often seen sharing pictures of them having a great time together on a social media account. Actor Jackky Bhagnani, also the husband of Rakul Preet Singh, took to his social media account to wish his sister on her birthday.

Sharing a video montage of all their unseen pictures from their childhood till now, Jackky penned a beautiful note for his sister Deepshikha. He wrote, “Happy Birthday to the one who's been more than a sister." From childhood giggles to life’s biggest lessons, you’ve been my guiding light — steady, strong, and full of grace. The heart of our family, the calm through every storm, your love has been my safest place. You’ve fought my battles as if they were your own. stood tall for me when I couldn’t and wrapped me in strength when the world felt cold. Every effort, every act of love — I see it, I feel it, I’ll never forget it. Wishing you a day as radiant as your heart and a year filled with every joy you’ve ever given others. You deserve the world and more. Love you always,” adding a white heart emoticon.

Talking about Rakul and Jackky’s love story, the two had been neighbours for a really long time before they finally crossed paths during the Covid lockdown. The two then started to interact more frequently and spend more time together and ended up falling in love with one another.

After dating for a few years, Rakul and Jackky decided to take the plunge and got married on February 21, 2024.

