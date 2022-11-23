Rakul Preet Singh shares experience of working with Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh, on Tuesday, shared her experience of working with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Taking to Instagram, Rakul started an Ask me Anything session in which one of her fans questioned her, "A word to working with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar".

In reply to this, the 'Thank God' actor shared a picture and captioned it, "They are super fun, genuine and amazingggg to work with."

Actor Arjun Kapoor shared the post on his stories and wrote, " I agree Main toh hoon Too Much fun..."

As per reports, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar are coming together for a romantic comedy film directed by Mudassar Aziz for which the trio already jetted off to London to shoot the foreign schedule of the film.

Although an official announcement from the makers of the film is still awaited.

Arjun and Bhumi will also be seen in director Ajay Bahl's upcoming film 'The Ladykiller'.

Apart from that, Arjun also has a dark comedy 'Kuttey' alongside actors Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah and Radhika Madan in his kitty which is all set to hit the theatres in January 2023.

Bhumi, on the other hand, will be also seen in Karan Johar's 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, which is set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16, 2022.

Rakul, on the other hand, was recently seen in a comedy film 'Thank God' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn.

Helmed by Indra Kumar, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

She will be next seen in RSVP's next 'Chhatriwali'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor