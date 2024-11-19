Rakul Preet Singh shares glimpse of her 'favorite men' on the occasion of International Men's Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 : Actor Rakul Preet Singh has treated her fans with her 'favourite men' on the occasion of International Men's Day.

On Tuesday, Rakul took to Instagram Story and dropped a family picture featuring her husband Jackky Bhagnani, her in-laws, her parents and her brother.

She wrote, "All my favorite men in this pic, #happyinternationalmensday, Here is to all the men who truly support and empower the women in their lives."

International Men's Day is celebrated globally on November 19th, recognizing men's positive impact on society, families, and communities.

This day raises awareness about men's health, well-being, and gender equality, encouraging the promotion of positive male role models and fostering discussions about the obstacles men encounter in modern society."

On the work front, Rakul will be next seen in 'De De Pyaar De 2'.

'De De Pyaar De 2' is directed by Anshul Sharma, produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films' Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg.

It will be released on May 1, 2025, coinciding with International Labour Day and Maharashtra Day.

Rakul was last seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan.

