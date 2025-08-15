Rakul Preet Singh Shares Heartfelt Independence Day Memories, Reflecting on Her Army Upbringing

This Independence Day, actress Rakul Preet Singh takes a moment to reflect on the significance of the day and the deep personal connection it holds for her. Known for her vibrant screen presence and versatile performances, Rakul’s patriotism is rooted in her upbringing as the daughter of an army officer and her formative years at The Army Public Schools.

Sharing her heartfelt thoughts, Rakul says, "Independence Day has always held a very special place in my heart. Growing up as the daughter of an army officer and studying at The Army Public School in Delhi, I vividly remember the excitement of school celebrations—singing patriotic songs, participating in competitions, and feeling that incredible sense of unity. For me, it was never just about the music; it was about the pride, the respect, and the gratitude I felt for our nation even as a child. Those cherished memories still inspire me today, reminding me of the sacrifices that built the India we love. Celebrating this day is not just a tradition—it’s an emotion that binds us all together."

Her words echo the sentiments of millions of Indians who celebrate August 15 not only as a historic milestone but as a reminder of the values and sacrifices that form the foundation of the nation. Rakul’s reflections bring forth the importance of remembering our roots, cherishing our freedoms, and nurturing the unity that defines India.

As the tricolour flies high across the country, Rakul stands as a voice of gratitude and pride, reminding everyone that Independence Day is more than a holiday, it is a celebration of the spirit that continues to inspire generations.