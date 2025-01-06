Rakul Preet Singh shares her first 'ready-to-go' post of the year.

Mumbai, Jan 6 Rakul Preet Singh shared a small treat with her social media fans. The diva took to her official Instagram account and posted a couple of jaw-dropping photographs in an off-shoulder black silk dress.

Pairing her stunning look with a golden choker, matt makeup, and a messy bun, she captioned the post, "Saal ka pehla ready wala post." Reacting to the post, one of the Insta users commented, "She Is permanent OG nation crush", another one penned, "Love this picture is so beautiful", and the third comment read, "Gorgeous".

In the meantime, Rakul Preet Singh's previous Instagram post was all about her recent holiday. The photos featured her relishing some local delicacies while posing in a white overcoat, along with a woolen cap.

Her post further had the caption, "This holiday was all about letting go...so here is what I wanted to share ..I always struggled with letting go and relishing food without feeling guilty , or the constant stress of getting back on track .. basically a lot of guilt attached to indulgence and constant noise in my head .. but I’m so happy that I could let go this year !! I was able to enjoy every bit of every meal be it sugar or fried .. it’s a hard task to live in the moment and enjoy the joy of it and I’m sure a lot of you resonate with it ...so here I am telling you .. it’s fine .. pause , enjoy and get back on track .. cos how you feel is more important than how you look .. no one’s validation is more important than your acceptance of yourself..."

Next, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in Mudassar Aziz's “Mere Husband Ki Biwi" opposite Arjun Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar.

The project is being billed as a comedy love triangle. Financed by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, “Mere Husband Ki Biwi" will be released on 21st February this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor