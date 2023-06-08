Rakul Preet Singh shares intriguing trailer of 'I Love You'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 : Makers of the upcoming film 'I Love You' starring Rakul Preet Singh and Pavail Gulati on Thursday unveiled the trailer on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Rakul Preet treated fans with the trailer video.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "If you're looking for love, look closer. Watch #ILoveYouOnJioCinema streaming free from 16th June."

Presented by Jio Studios, an Athena Production produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sunir Kheterpal, Gaurav Bose and directed by Nikhil Mahajan, 'I Love You' will be out on Jio Cinema.

'I Love You' is a story of Satya Prabhakar, played by Rakul Preet Singh, a working independent woman in Mumbai whose life takes a drastic shift just as she and the love of her life take their relationship to the next level. The plot unfolds with a series of twists and turns showcasing a thrilling tale of revenge.

Sharing her thoughts about the film, Rakul Preet Singh said, "I Love You is unlike anything I have done before as the storytelling combines the emotion of love, revenge and betrayal while crossing genres of Drama, Suspense & Thriller. Nikhil has made a fantastic Film with a sharp narrative and has been able to extract amazing performances from all the cast members. I am looking forward to the audience reactions on this one."

Pavail Gulati stated, "When Nikhil narrated the Film to me, I was instantly on-board. The Story allowed me to shift between and unravel contrasting character shades, which was absolutely thrilling. I Love You is different in its treatment, fast-paced, edgy with vibrance in emotions and at the same time, very enjoyable in its narrative. Eagerly waiting for the audience to see our film."

Director Nikhil Mahajan, who has also won several awards for his 2022 Marathi film, Godavari, is now geared up for his Hindi film debut. He added, "It was a fantastic working environment with all actors giving their best. I worked on the story drawing inspiration from some real incidents and dramatized the romantic thriller quotient of the film based on how relationships transcend emotions in the contemporary workspace environment. Showcasing the film on JioCinema will help the film reach out to widest audiences possible."

The makers recently unveiled the first look of the romantic thriller.

In the teaser, Pavail is seen playing an obsessed lover who goes to extreme lengths, including stalking when in love with Rakul's character.

Apart from 'I Love You', Rakul was recently seen in 'Boo', a horror-comedy.

The film is directed by AL Vijay. It revolves around Singh's character Kiara whose Halloween celebration with her friends turns spooky when spine-chilling events start taking place, as they read a book on supernatural occurrences.

