Rakul Preet Singh shares pictures from vibrant mehendi ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 : Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday shared glimpses of her joyous moments spent with her husband Jackky Bhagnani from their mehendi ceremony in Goa.

Rakul and Jackky looked extremely happy in the pictures, imparting couple goals.

For the pre-wedding festival, Rakul opted for a phulkari outfit customized by designer Arpita Mehta. She donned the oufit with a matching shrug. She elevated her look with minimal make-up and tied her hair in a braid.

On the other hand, Jackky donned a pink and cream kurta designed by Kunal Rawal.

"Adding colour to my life . #mehnditerenaamki Thankyouuuuu @arpita__mehta for designing the most beautiful outfit reviving phulkari and adding your magic to it . Thankyou @kunalrawaldstress for capturing the mood of the occasion so well through your outfit . Couldn't have asked for better," Rakul captioned the post.

The duo tied the knot in a close ceremony in Goa on February 21.

They had two ceremonies - as per Sikh and Sindhi traditions. Both opted for designer Tarun Tahiliani's wedding attire on their D-Day.Rakul wore a pink-peach lehenga with enormous diamonds for the wedding. Jackky wore an ivory chikankari sherwani featuring the intricate 'chinar' motif.

The wedding was attended by the couple's family members and close friends in Goa. From Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol, the who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the ceremony to bless the couple as they embarked on their new journey.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official on Instagram in October 2021.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.The first part was released in 1996, starring Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.Jackky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on Eid 2024.

