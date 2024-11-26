Rakul Preet Singh shares two special people who defined love for her

Mumbai, Nov 26 Actress Rakul Preet Singh shared a heartfelt tribute to the two most important people in her life, her parents, whom she credits with teaching her the true meaning of love.

In a touching post, Rakul wished her parents, mother Rini Singh and father Kulvinder Singh, on their wedding anniversary, expressing her admiration and gratitude for the love they share. On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a heartfelt video featuring her candid and happy moments with her parents.

Alongside it, Rakul wrote in the caption, “Happy anniversary to my pillars two people who showed me the meaning of love, mutual respect and partnership. Mommyyy and popsiiii your journey together has shaped our lives in ways I can’t even express. May your love continue to shine brightly forever n ever . Love you both so sooo much! @rinisingh491 @kayjay.singh.”

Wishing her in-laws, Rakul’s husband and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani posted a smiling photo of his father and mother-in-law, calling them the “most loving parents.”

For the caption, Jackky wrote, “Happy Anniversary to the most loving parents. Wishing you both a day filled with love, joy and beautiful memories as you celebrate all the years of laughter, care and warmth you’ve shared. Your love is the building block in our lives, every room lights up with your presence and I am so grateful for the love and support you have always shown. Here’s to a lifetime of happiness and togetherness.”

Rakul’s father, Col Kulvinder Singh, is a retired army man.

On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in "Indian 2" alongside Kamal Haasan and Siddharth. The film was directed by S Shankar.

She will next be seen in the upcoming film "De De Pyaar De 2" alongside Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. Rakul and Devgn will be reprising their roles from the first part.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor