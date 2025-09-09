Rakul Preet Singh Visits Kashi Vishwanath Amidst Pati Patni Aur Woh Shoot, Shares Heartfelt Post

Rakul Preet Singh, one of the prettiest and most loved actresses, is often in the news for all the right reasons. Recently, glimpses of her shooting in Prayagraj for Pati Patni Aur Woh surfaced online, leaving fans eager to see her light up the big screen once again.Taking to Instagram, Rakul shared how she spent her off day in the most soulful way by seeking blessings at the sacred Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Rakul looked simple yet gorgeous in a pink salwar kameez in a light makeup look, with her hair tied in a bun. The 'Doctor G' actress worshipped Mother Ganga amidst the sounds of bells and drums, and the chanting of mantras by both priests and fellow devotees.One of the videos showed Rakul receiving prasad from the priest after the puja.For Rakul, travel has always been more than just vacations and photo-worthy escapes.

She sees it as a form of education and a source of creativity — something that began in her early childhood and continues to shape her today. “Travel is extremely essential. It makes you grow, evolve. You see life from different perspectives. It pushes your boundaries,” she said. Work-wise, apart from Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan. She will also be seen in De De Pyaar De 2 alongside Ajay Devgn, with R. Madhavan joining the cast.