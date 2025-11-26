Rakul Preet Singh wishes happy anniversary to the people who showed her 'what love truly looks like'

Mumbai, Nov 26 Rakul Preet Singh wished a happy anniversary to her mom and dad- the two people who showed her what love truly looks like.

Uploading a video compilation of some adorable moments of her parents over the years, Rakul penned a sweet note on her official Instagram handle that read, "Happy anniversary to the two people who have shown me what love truly looks like steady, patient, kind and ever-growing (sic)."

The 'De De Pyaar De 2' actress revealed that the bond that her parents share and their journey together has played a crucial role in laying the foundation of love in her life.

"Mom and Dad, your journey together has been the foundation of everything I am today. The way you support each other, the way you laugh together, the way you stand strong through every storm… it inspires me more than I can ever put into words. Your love has built our world, shaped our values, and filled our lives with warmth that I will carry forever. I’m endlessly grateful to have grown up watching a bond so pure and powerful," she added.

Wishing her parents many more years of marital bliss, Rakul went on to share, "May your hearts continue to beat in the same beautiful rhythm for all the years to come. Love you both more than anything. (Three red heart emojis)."

She further added the "Tum Ho Toh" track from "Saiyaara" in the background.

Following the success of her recent release 'De De Pyaar De 2' co-starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan, Rakul penned a heartfelt note on social media.

Expressing her gratitude, she shared, "My heart is so full. The love and appreciation you’ve shown to Ayesha means the world to me. She is, and always will be, one of the most loved and special characters (sic)."

"Seeing your messages has been incredibly touching. I may not be able to reply to everyone, but please know that I’m reading everything and I’m truly, deeply grateful," she added.

