Rakul Preet Singh wishes 'Happy Anniversary to the two most incredible people'

Mumbai, Feb 6 One of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood, Rakul Preet Singh celebrated her parents, Kulwinder Singh, and Rajender Kaur's wedding anniversary with a heartfelt post.

The 'Runway 34' actress took to her IG and dropped before and after photographs of her parents, along with an emotional note.

"Happy Anniversary to the two most incredible people who make love look so effortless and beautiful. Saccha pyaar wahi hai jo aap dono ke beech hai – simple, pure, aur forever. The way you care for each other, laugh together, and continue to grow hand in hand is such an inspiration. Your love story is a reminder of what’s truly important in life – compassion, patience, and the joy of sharing every moment with someone special. I am so thankful for the love and kindness you’ve shown, not just to each other, but to our entire family. I’m lucky to have you both in my life, and I wish you a lifetime of happiness, health, and endless love", the diva wrote with five red heart emojis.

Her "Mere Husband Ki Biwi" co-star Bhumi Pednekar penned in the comment section, "Happy Anniversary Aunty and Uncle".

Work-wise, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen alongside Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the upcoming laughter ride, "Mere Husband Ki Biwi".

Made under the direction of Mudassar Aziz, the project will feature Shakti Kapoor, Anita Raj, Dino Morea, and Aditya Seal in supportive roles, along with others.

Shifting our focus on the technical crew, Manoj Kumar Khatoi is the head of the cinematography, whereas Ninad Khanolkar has looked after the editing.

Going by the previews from the movie, the drama will share the tale of a Delhi professional as he attempts to navigate a complicated love triangle after his old flame returns to his life just as he begins falling for someone new.

"Mere Husband Ki Biwi" is slated to reach the cinema halls on 21st February this year.

