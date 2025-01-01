Rakul Singh-Jackky Bhagnani start New Year on this romantic note

Mumbai, Jan 1 Actress Rakul Preet Singh recently shared a glimpse of her enchanting vacation in London with her husband, actor Jackky Bhagnani.

Known for her social media presence, Rakul took to Instagram to offer her followers a peek into their romantic getaway in the British capital. Through a series of pictures and videos, she showcased her fun-filled moments spent with Jackky. One of the photos features the actor posing at a restaurant, where he tagged Rakul and asked, “What say?” Resharing Jackky’s picture on her Instagram story, the Thank God actress simply wrote, “Best.”

On December 25, Jackky Bhagnani celebrated his birthday with his wife. Rakul also penned a heartfelt birthday message for him, calling him the "best gift Santa could have given her."

In her Instagram post, Rakul shared a series of romantic photos with Jackky and wrote a sweet note: “Happppppy bdayyyy babyyyyy!! You are the best gift Santa could have given me!! You are the best son, best brother, best friend, and best husband. May this year bring all the success and joy you deserve. May you keep smiling always and keep me cracking up with your dry sense of humor forever. Loveeeee you to infinity and beyond @jackkybhagnani.”

In one of the pictures, Rakul was seen planting a kiss on Jackky's cheek, while in another, he sweetly kissed her forehead. Additional photos captured the couple smiling and posing happily together for the cameras.

Meanwhile, Jackky Bhagnani hosted a glamorous birthday party in Mumbai, attended by several celebrities, including Aayush Sharma, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Pragya Jaiswal, and more.

On February 21, Singh tied the knot with Bhagnani in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Goa. The couple, who made their relationship Instagram-official in October 2021, celebrated their union with Anand Karaj and Sindhi rituals, followed by a glamorous wedding reception.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor