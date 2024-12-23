Ralph Fiennes recalls King Charles visiting James Bond film set, says he was "charming to meet"

Washington [US], December 23 : Harry Potter actor Ralph Fiennes reminisced about King Charles visiting the set of the James Bond film No Time to Die in 2021, as reported by People.

"The atmosphere changes when royalty visits a film set," Fiennes said, adding, "Even if they don't literally button themselves up, there's a bit of internal buttoning up that might go on."

He continued, "Royalty provokes a spectrum of responses," ranging from "people who say, 'Oh... The Prince of Wales is coming. What a pain,'" to others who excitedly ask, "'Did you see him? What's he like?'"

Fiennes described King Charles as "warm" and "charming to meet" during the royal's visit to the Bond film set, where Fiennes played the character "M." He noted that their conversation was "easy."

King Charles later attended the London premiere of the film in September 2021, alongside Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, as reported by the outlet.

No Time to Die was the third Bond film in which Fiennes portrayed M, the head of MI6, the Secret Intelligence Service. The film follows Bond, who has retired from active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. However, his peace is disrupted when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA seeks his help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be more treacherous than anticipated, leading Bond to confront a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. The film was released in India on September 30, 2021.

Fiennes recently starred in Conclave and The Return, which premiered in October and December, respectively. The actor is set to appear in the horror-thriller 28 Years Later, alongside Cillian Murphy and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, scheduled for release on June 20, 2025, according to People.

