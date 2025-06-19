Ralph Fiennes shares hilarious fashion advice for whoever plays Voldemort in Harry Potter TV series

Washington DC [US], June 19 : Actor and film producer Ralph Fiennes shared fashion advice for whoever plays Voldemort in the Harry Potter TV series, reported People.

"Make sure you can handle the long, flowing robes, and don't trip over them," Fiennes advised during an interview, adding, "Practice your long, flowing robe walk."

Fiennes also shared a fun fact about a part of his Voldemort garb he had changed throughout the film series. The actor, fresh off an Academy Awards campaign for Conclave and next starring in '28 Years Later', said he had some notes for the wardrobe department regarding his tights, as per the outlet.

Fiennes played Voldemort for five Harry Potter films, making his debut in 2005's Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. The actor went on to play the villain for the remainder of the film series, which ended in 2011 with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2.

He also returned alongside many of his fellow cast members, including Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), for a TV special in 2002 marking the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter movies, reported People.

Fiennes has said he would "of course" reprise his role as Voldemort if asked, but more recently gave his approval for Cillian Murphy taking over the part, calling him a "wonderful suggestion," as per the outlet.

Though who will play Voldemort in HBO's upcoming TV adaptation of JK Rowling's book series has yet to be announced, the actors starring as the main trio have already been confirmed. Harry, Ron and Hermione will be played by Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton, respectively, reported People.

