Ram Charan Becomes First Indian Celebrity To Receive Art & Culture Ambassador Award

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is thrilled to announce Global Star, Ram Charan, as the Guest of Honour for its 15th edition. Ram Charan, who has carved a niche in the Indian film industry and captivated pan-Indian audiences with his multitude of blockbusters, will add his star power to this prestigious annual celebration of Indian cinema down under. IFFM is the official film festival hosted by the Victorian State Government annually and will take place this year from 15-25 August 2024.Ram Charan’s magnum opus film RRR, not only shattered box office records but also brought immense pride to India by winning the Oscar for Best Original Song "Naatu Naatu" .This along with his many other achievement highlights Ram Charan’s significant impact on Indian cinema and his widespread global recognition.

Born into a legendary film family, Ram Charan is the son of Mega Star Chiranjeevi. His contributions to Indian cinema have been nothing short of extraordinary, and his presence at IFFM will be a tandem to highlight his incredible glory and immense contribution to Indian cinema at large.In addition to being the guest of honour, he will also be awarded the Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture for his stellar contributions to Indian cinema. The festival, as an honor to him, will also be hosting a retrospective of his iconic films thus celebrating his remarkable journey in the film industry. Expressing his excitement about attending the festival, Ram Charan said, "I am deeply honored to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne that celebrates the diversity and richness of Indian cinema on an international platform. It's a privilege to represent our film industry and connect with fans and cinephiles from across the globe. The success of RRR and the love it received worldwide has been overwhelming, and I am thrilled to share this moment with the audience in Melbourne. I look forward to this tremendous opportunity to hoist our national flag here in Melbourne.”

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar, Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar, and Suriya Dance to 'Naatu Naatu' Ahead of ISPL Opening Event; Video Goes Viral

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, Festival Director of IFFM, remarked, "Ram Charan’s presence at the 15th edition of IFFM adds an extra layer of excitement and prestige. His work in RRR has not only set new benchmarks but also solidified his place as one of the most influential actors in Indian cinema today. We are delighted to welcome him to Melbourne and look forward to celebrating his achievements with audiences at the festival. "The 15th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne promises to be an unforgettable event, with Ram Charan’s presence adding to the excitement and grandeur. The festival is slated to celebrate its landmark 15th year with much glory with films from across India and the Indian subcontinent. IFFM is a multi-award-winning film festival that is the largest celebration of Indian Cinema in the Southern Hemisphere.

On the work front, Ram Charan is all set to dive into his next projects Game Changer with Kiara Advani, RC16 with Janhvi Kapoor and RC17 directed by Pushpa director Sukumar.

