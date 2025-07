Ram Charan begins "changeover" for Peddi, shares rugged new look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 : Telugu superstar Ram Charan treated fans to a powerful new look for his upcoming film 'Peddi.'

The actor, who gained global fame with 'RRR,' is currently shooting for the directorial of Buchi Babu Sana.

On Monday, Charan took to his Instagram account to share a striking "changeover" for the role. The picture showed him flaunting his sculpted arm, thick beard, and a man bun, highlighting his intense preparation for the film.

Along with the picture, the actor added a caption that read, "Changeover for @peddimovie begins!! Pure grit. True joy."

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMWodjKPSHB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Soon after Charan dropped the post, fans flooded the comment section in no time.

One fan commented, "Oh my gaaawd, Beast mode!!!" while another wrote, "He is back... Everyone trolled him for Game Changer movie. Now he is back. Blockbuster loading... Jai Charan, Jai Jai Charan." Another user predicted, "Massive redemption incoming... #Peddi."

Peddi stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu in key roles. Earlier this year, a teaser titled 'Peddi First Shot' was released on Ram Navami. It featured Ram Charan in a rugged avatar, walking into a dusty field, lighting a beedi, and delivering the line: "I have only one life to live, and I want to make the most of it."

The film is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas, with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings as presenters.

Directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana, the film stars Ram Charan in the lead and is set for a global release on March 27, 2026.

