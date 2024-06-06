Ram Charan, Chiranjeev celebrate Pawan Kalyan's win in election, check out inside pics

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 6 : After winning the Pithapuram seat in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan received a grand welcome from his brother-megastar Chiranjeevi and other family members.

Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP) won 21 assembly and two Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh.

Several inside videos and pictures from the celebrations are going viral.

In the photos, Pawan can be seen cutting the huge cake with Chiranjeevi, his nephews Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Sai Durgha Tej, niece Niharika Konidela, son Akira Nandan and other members of the family.

Kalyan got emotional and kneeled to touch Chiranjeevi's feet. The megastar hugged him and garlanded him to congratulate him on the electoral victory.

Ram Charan's wife Upasana was also present at the celebration.

The Jana Sena chief also took the blessings of his mother Anjana Devi.

Pawan Kalyan as the Jana Sena chief finally made it to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

Pawan Kalyan won the Pithapuram seat in the Kakinada district by defeating seasoned politician Vanga Geetha of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) by a margin of 70,279 votes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contested the Andhra Pradesh elections alongside Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party.

As per the Election Commission data, the NDA registered a massive victory winning 164 out of the 175 seats in the Andhra Pradesh assembly with TDP winning 135 seats, Jana Sena Party (JSP) 21, and the BJP 8 seats.

Congratulatory wishes have been pouring in for Pawan ever since the results were announced on Tuesday.

His relative Allu Arjun also sent his best wishes to Pawan Kalyan.

"A proud day for our family! Congratulations to my @PawanKalyan Garu on his phenomenal win," Ram Charan wrote on X.

"Heartiest congratulations to @PawanKalyan garu on this tremendous victory . Your hardwork, dedication and commitment to serve the people for years has always been heart touching . Best wishes for your new journey to serve the people," Allu Arjun posted on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor